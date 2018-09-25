McMaryion media scrum

Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion took on questions about the Bulldogs' upcoming game against Toledo and much more after practice. The Bulldogs and Rockets play at Bulldog Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
In another step in downtown revitalization, city officials announced Tuesday that La Boulangerie French Bakery & Cafe will open an outdoor cafe at the historic Pacific Southwest Building. Its original location will remain at Fig Garden Village.
Mary Nichols, Chairwoman of the California Air Resources Board, speaks during the EPA/National Traffic Safety Administration hearing on the Trump Administration's proposed vehicle emissions standards on Monday morning, Sept. 24, 2018.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford and the Bulldogs take on the Toledo Rockets on Saturday, Sept, 29, 2018, a game highlighted by a match up between the Bulldogs' defense and a Toledo offense that is averaging 51 points a game, eighth in the nation.
Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison, who had two interceptions in the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, breaks down the play of a defense that held the Bruins to 270 yards of offense.
Elisha Nelson's son Aidan died at age 12 after when a tumor that initially caused paralysis recurred last year. Now she has begun to raise money for the adaptive sports program Valley Children's Hospital to fulfill her son's wish.
Julio Lopez opens his Julio’s Taqueria in the former Port of Subs sandwich shop location at 635 W Shaw Ave in Clovis. Offerings are heavily influenced by his Sonoran heritage and his mother, Maria Jesus Lopez of Mendota.
The California Supreme Court has been asked to look at an appellate court decision involving a Fresno hospital patient’s emergency department bill, and a decision could have implications for hospitals statewide.