Honoring POWs in Clovis

Several prisoners of war and the families of those missing in action gathered at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District on Saturday, in honor of National POW/MIA Day.
Julio’s Taqueria comes to Clovis

Julio’s Taqueria comes to Clovis

Julio Lopez opens his Julio’s Taqueria in the former Port of Subs sandwich shop location at 635 W Shaw Ave in Clovis. Offerings are heavily influenced by his Sonoran heritage and his mother, Maria Jesus Lopez of Mendota.

Man shot near a park in southwest Fresno

Man shot near a park in southwest Fresno

A man was shot in southwest Fresno Wednesday night, Fresno police say. He is in stable condition at a local hospital. Police say a man called shortly after the shooting saying he was involved in the shooting on Sept. 19, 2018.

