Mother of cancer patient working to help others in her son’s name

Elisha Nelson's son Aidan died at age 12 after when a tumor that initially caused paralysis recurred last year. Now she has begun to raise money for the adaptive sports program Valley Children's Hospital to fulfill her son's wish.
Julio’s Taqueria comes to Clovis

Julio Lopez opens his Julio’s Taqueria in the former Port of Subs sandwich shop location at 635 W Shaw Ave in Clovis. Offerings are heavily influenced by his Sonoran heritage and his mother, Maria Jesus Lopez of Mendota.

Man shot near a park in southwest Fresno

A man was shot in southwest Fresno Wednesday night, Fresno police say. He is in stable condition at a local hospital. Police say a man called shortly after the shooting saying he was involved in the shooting on Sept. 19, 2018.

Tedford after Bulldogs take down UCLA

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford press conference following the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The victory snapped the Bulldogs' nine-game losing streak against power Five conference opponents.

