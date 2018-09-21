Mother of cancer patient working to help others in her son’s name
Elisha Nelson's son Aidan died at age 12 after when a tumor that initially caused paralysis recurred last year. Now she has begun to raise money for the adaptive sports program Valley Children's Hospital to fulfill her son's wish.
Julio Lopez opens his Julio’s Taqueria in the former Port of Subs sandwich shop location at 635 W Shaw Ave in Clovis. Offerings are heavily influenced by his Sonoran heritage and his mother, Maria Jesus Lopez of Mendota.
The California Supreme Court has been asked to look at an appellate court decision involving a Fresno hospital patient’s emergency department bill, and a decision could have implications for hospitals statewide.
Pop Stop Collectibles of Fresno is capitalizing on the rise of popular culture and movies like "Avengers: Infinity War" with its new and vintage comic book inventory as well as Funko Pop toys, records, autographs and other collectible items.
A man was shot in southwest Fresno Wednesday night, Fresno police say. He is in stable condition at a local hospital. Police say a man called shortly after the shooting saying he was involved in the shooting on Sept. 19, 2018.
Esmeralda Soria called 911 on March 11, 2018, after a man broke into her boyfriend's home. The boyfriend, Terance Frazier, subdued the intruder - later identified by authorities as Jacob Randall Flanagan.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford press conference following the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The victory snapped the Bulldogs' nine-game losing streak against power Five conference opponents.
Fresno State safety Mike Bell discusses the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Bell had a team-high seven tackles including one tackle for loss and broke up two passes in the victory.
