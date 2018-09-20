The story of a $7,812.03 Fresno hospital bill now before the California Supreme Court
The California Supreme Court has been asked to look at an appellate court decision involving a Fresno hospital patient’s emergency department bill, and a decision could have implications for hospitals statewide.
Pop Stop Collectibles of Fresno is capitalizing on the rise of popular culture and movies like "Avengers: Infinity War" with its new and vintage comic book inventory as well as Funko Pop toys, records, autographs and other collectible items.
A man was shot in southwest Fresno Wednesday night, Fresno police say. He is in stable condition at a local hospital. Police say a man called shortly after the shooting saying he was involved in the shooting on Sept. 19, 2018.
Esmeralda Soria called 911 on March 11, 2018, after a man broke into her boyfriend's home. The boyfriend, Terance Frazier, subdued the intruder - later identified by authorities as Jacob Randall Flanagan.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford press conference following the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The victory snapped the Bulldogs' nine-game losing streak against power Five conference opponents.
Fresno State safety Mike Bell discusses the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Bell had a team-high seven tackles including one tackle for loss and broke up two passes in the victory.
In his very first title defense, boxer Jose Ramirez defeated Antonio Orozco by unanimous decision on Sept. 14, 2018, at the Save Mart Center and maintained his WBC Jr. welterweight title. Ramirez gives his thoughts about the fight and his future.
A crew of three canines (two were rescues), Sherlock Holmes, Sally and Nala, hone their sniffing skills at Canine Detection Services, specializing in finding pests, rodents and hopefully detecting HLB, the fatal citrus disease.