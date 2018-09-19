911 Call on March 11, 2018, from Esmeralda Soria

Esmeralda Soria called 911 on March 11, 2018, after a man broke into her boyfriend's home. The boyfriend, Terance Frazier, subdued the intruder - later identified by authorities as Jacob Randall Flanagan.
By
Tedford after Bulldogs take down UCLA

Latest News

Tedford after Bulldogs take down UCLA

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford press conference following the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The victory snapped the Bulldogs' nine-game losing streak against power Five conference opponents.

Boxer Jose Ramirez retains WBC title

Latest News

Boxer Jose Ramirez retains WBC title

In his very first title defense, boxer Jose Ramirez defeated Antonio Orozco by unanimous decision on Sept. 14, 2018, at the Save Mart Center and maintained his WBC Jr. welterweight title. Ramirez gives his thoughts about the fight and his future.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Fresno Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service