Undocumented felons asking for deportation trapped in Coalinga State Hospital

Esmeralda Soria called 911 on March 11, 2018, after a man broke into her boyfriend's home. The boyfriend, Terance Frazier, subdued the intruder - later identified by authorities as Jacob Randall Flanagan.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford press conference following the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The victory snapped the Bulldogs' nine-game losing streak against power Five conference opponents.
Fresno State safety Mike Bell discusses the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Bell had a team-high seven tackles including one tackle for loss and broke up two passes in the victory.
In his very first title defense, boxer Jose Ramirez defeated Antonio Orozco by unanimous decision on Sept. 14, 2018, at the Save Mart Center and maintained his WBC Jr. welterweight title. Ramirez gives his thoughts about the fight and his future.
A crew of three canines (two were rescues), Sherlock Holmes, Sally and Nala, hone their sniffing skills at Canine Detection Services, specializing in finding pests, rodents and hopefully detecting HLB, the fatal citrus disease.
Graphic body cam video of Kern County deputies responding to shooter Javier Casarez on Wednesday evening, Sept. 12, 2018 in Bakersfield, CA. Casarez allegedly killed five people before turning the gun on himself.
