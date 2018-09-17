CUSD spokeswoman Kelly Avants talks about Gavin Gladding

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford press conference following the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The victory snapped the Bulldogs' nine-game losing streak against power Five conference opponents.
Fresno State safety Mike Bell discusses the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Bell had a team-high seven tackles including one tackle for loss and broke up two passes in the victory.
In his very first title defense, boxer Jose Ramirez defeated Antonio Orozco by unanimous decision on Sept. 14, 2018, at the Save Mart Center and maintained his WBC Jr. welterweight title. Ramirez gives his thoughts about the fight and his future.
A crew of three canines (two were rescues), Sherlock Holmes, Sally and Nala, hone their sniffing skills at Canine Detection Services, specializing in finding pests, rodents and hopefully detecting HLB, the fatal citrus disease.
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand discusses the challenges posed by high rates of unemployment and poverty, and the opportunities for new future jobs in the city. His comments address new demographic data for 2017 from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Fresno State defensive coordinator Bert Watts breaks down the Bulldogs' prep for a game at UCLA and against the speedy freshman Kazmeir Allen, a Tulare product they expect will see the football quite a bit.
