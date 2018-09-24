Allison wins fight for first of two picks

Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison, who had two interceptions in the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, breaks down the play of a defense that held the Bruins to 270 yards of offense.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford and the Bulldogs take on the Toledo Rockets on Saturday, Sept, 29, 2018, a game highlighted by a match up between the Bulldogs' defense and a Toledo offense that is averaging 51 points a game, eighth in the nation.
Elisha Nelson's son Aidan died at age 12 after when a tumor that initially caused paralysis recurred last year. Now she has begun to raise money for the adaptive sports program Valley Children's Hospital to fulfill her son's wish.
Julio Lopez opens his Julio’s Taqueria in the former Port of Subs sandwich shop location at 635 W Shaw Ave in Clovis. Offerings are heavily influenced by his Sonoran heritage and his mother, Maria Jesus Lopez of Mendota.
The California Supreme Court has been asked to look at an appellate court decision involving a Fresno hospital patient’s emergency department bill, and a decision could have implications for hospitals statewide.
Pop Stop Collectibles of Fresno is capitalizing on the rise of popular culture and movies like "Avengers: Infinity War" with its new and vintage comic book inventory as well as Funko Pop toys, records, autographs and other collectible items.
A man was shot in southwest Fresno Wednesday night, Fresno police say. He is in stable condition at a local hospital. Police say a man called shortly after the shooting saying he was involved in the shooting on Sept. 19, 2018.
