Jim Costa calls out Elizabeth Heng’s voting record

A crew of three canines (two were rescues), Sherlock Holmes, Sally and Nala, hone their sniffing skills at Canine Detection Services, specializing in finding pests, rodents and hopefully detecting HLB, the fatal citrus disease.
Fresno State defensive coordinator Bert Watts breaks down the Bulldogs' prep for a game at UCLA and against the speedy freshman Kazmeir Allen, a Tulare product they expect will see the football quite a bit.
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand discusses the challenges posed by high rates of unemployment and poverty, and the opportunities for new future jobs in the city. His comments address new demographic data for 2017 from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Boxer Jose Ramirez of Avenal will defend his WBC world super lightweight title against Antonio Ramirez of San Diego at the Save Mart Center on Friday. The fighters made weight at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino in Oakhurst on Thursday.
The Elegant Orchid owner David Drosos talks about his passion since he was a teenager in Southern California, which has turned into a second career, selling orchids, at the former Orange Store, on the corner of Maroa and Shaw avenues.
Graphic body cam video of Kern County deputies responding to shooter Javier Casarez on Wednesday evening, Sept. 12, 2018 in Bakersfield, CA. Casarez allegedly killed five people before turning the gun on himself.