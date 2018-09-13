‘We have a fight.’ Champ Ramirez, challenger weigh in

Boxer Jose Ramirez of Avenal will defend his WBC world super lightweight title against Antonio Ramirez of San Diego at the Save Mart Center on Friday. The fighters made weight at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino in Oakhurst on Thursday.
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand on local jobs

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand discusses the challenges posed by high rates of unemployment and poverty, and the opportunities for new future jobs in the city. His comments address new demographic data for 2017 from the U.S. Census Bureau.

