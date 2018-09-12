Veterans taking on teaching roles with younger Bulldogs players
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford is encouraging the Bulldogs' veteran players to help coach the younger players in the program, help them with their technique and schemes. 'The older guys really understand that's how you improve," he said.
Adalberto “Cuate” Ocampo was gunned down on Jan. 7 and the Fresno Police Department is said to not have any leads. The loved ones of Ocampo held a fundraiser on Sept. 9, 2018 to raise reward money to entice someone to come forward with information.
Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison breaks down the Bulldogs' 21-14 loss at Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Allison had 15 tackles in the game including five solo tackles and one tackle for loss.
Individuals facing deportation to Laos could face danger upon landing in the Southeast Asian country as the Trump administration issues visa sanctions to pressure the country to take back deportees who have lived in an immigration limbo for years.
An SUV carrying seven people, including multiple children, got into a car accident with a pickup truck on Sept. 8, 2018, on eastbound Highway 180 near Clovis Avenue. Some were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion breaks down the Bulldogs' shortcomings on offense in a 21-14 loss at Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. The Bulldogs had only 299 yards of offense and 13 first downs.
An El Mexicano taco truck — a popular stop for food at Fresno Grizzlies games and other local events — was involved in a four-vehicle accident Thursday night. One person was airlifted after suffering major injuries.