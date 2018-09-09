Tedford breaks down ‘Dogs last play call in Minnesota loss

Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion breaks down the Bulldogs' shortcomings on offense in a 21-14 loss at Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. The Bulldogs had only 299 yards of offense and 13 first downs.
Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison breaks down the Bulldogs' 21-14 loss at Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Allison had 15 tackles in the game including five solo tackles and one tackle for loss.
An El Mexicano taco truck — a popular stop for food at Fresno Grizzlies games and other local events — was involved in a four-vehicle accident Thursday night. One person was airlifted after suffering major injuries.
Elizabeth Heng, Republican candidate for Congress, shares her thoughts on the issue of asylum seekers entering the United States, during an editorial board meeting at the Fresno Bee, Wed. August 29, 2018.
Elizabeth Heng, Republican candidate for Congress, gives reasons for her support of President Trump, and shares thoughts on the Mueller investigation, during an editorial board meeting at the Fresno Bee, Wed. August 29, 2018.
Elizabeth Heng, Republican candidate for Congress, responds to whether her Yale education makes her an outsider- as suggested by opponent Jim Costa, during an editorial board meeting at the Fresno Bee, Wed. August 29, 2018.
Fresno State defensive line coach Jamar Cain discusses how the Bulldogs' staff went about changing a culture and instilling confidence in a team that was coming off a 1-11 season. and how that sets them up for big match up at Minnesota.
Edward Crane of Clovis has epilepsy and has relied on Alepo, his assistance dog, to alert him before seizures. But Alepo faces his own health problems, and has had to retire. He'll will continue to live with Crane as they welcome a new service dog.