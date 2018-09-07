Domestic violence suspect with knife refuses to come out of apartment

A man armed with a knife refused Fresno Police commands to come out of an apartment in southwest Fresno creating a standoff on Friday afternoon. Three children were removed safely from the apartment.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Fresno Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service