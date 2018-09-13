Fresno City Council District 3 candidates talk about their positions on allowing marijuana dispensaries in the city

Fresno State defensive coordinator Bert Watts breaks down the Bulldogs' prep for a game at UCLA and against the speedy freshman Kazmeir Allen, a Tulare product they expect will see the football quite a bit.
Graphic body cam video of Kern County deputies responding to shooter Javier Casarez on Wednesday evening, Sept. 12, 2018 in Bakersfield, CA. Casarez allegedly killed five people before turning the gun on himself.
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand discusses the challenges posed by high rates of unemployment and poverty, and the opportunities for new future jobs in the city. His comments address new demographic data for 2017 from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Three women were arrested by Fresno police after allegedly breaking into lockers at Planet Fitness locations in Fresno on Sept. 4. Chief Jerry Dyer updates the media on the theft during his monthly CrimeView report.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford is encouraging the Bulldogs' veteran players to help coach the younger players in the program, help them with their technique and schemes. 'The older guys really understand that's how you improve," he said.