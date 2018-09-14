Detective dogs train to put their noses to work sniffing out pests, rodents and perhaps even plant diseases

A crew of three canines (two were rescues), Sherlock Holmes, Sally and Nala, hone their sniffing skills at Canine Detection Services, specializing in finding pests, rodents and hopefully detecting HLB, the fatal citrus disease.
