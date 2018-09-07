Taco truck overturns, involved in four-vehicle crash
An El Mexicano taco truck — a popular stop for food at Fresno Grizzlies games and other local events — was involved in a four-vehicle accident Thursday night. One person was airlifted after suffering major injuries.
Fresno State defensive line coach Jamar Cain discusses how the Bulldogs' staff went about changing a culture and instilling confidence in a team that was coming off a 1-11 season. and how that sets them up for big match up at Minnesota.
Edward Crane of Clovis has epilepsy and has relied on Alepo, his assistance dog, to alert him before seizures. But Alepo faces his own health problems, and has had to retire. He'll will continue to live with Crane as they welcome a new service dog.
North Fork woman saves the ashes of her brother's sweetheart before they can be buried in an unmarked mass grave. The rest are dead whose families can't be found, have abandoned them or can't afford to pay for the ashes.
A man beat on a police vehicle near police headquarters in Fresno, California on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. An officer eventually climbed atop the cruiser and pushed the suspect down where officers caught him.
Fresno State defensive coordinator Bert Watts gives a scouting report on Minnesota freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad and the Golden Gophers pass game. The Bulldogs play at Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Fresno State offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer discusses the addition and upside of Michiah Quick, the former Central High standout and Oklahoma transfer. Quick caught five passes in the Bulldogs' opening rout of Idaho.
In April 2014, Fresno police announced the arrest of four member of the Malos Hechos motorcycle gang who were involved in the brutal beating of two men outside the Crossroad nightclub at Shields and Cedar avenues.
National NBA reporter and Fresno native Chris Haynes, who is leaving ESPN for Yahoo Sports, cooks and talks the art of barbecue ribs during a Labor Day weekend visit back home to celebrate his 37th birthday.
Randa Jarrar, a tenured English professor at Fresno State whose comments about Barbara Bush ignited a controversy for the university, speaks with the media after returning to her classroom Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 following a medical leave.