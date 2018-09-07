Taco truck overturns, involved in four-vehicle crash

An El Mexicano taco truck — a popular stop for food at Fresno Grizzlies games and other local events — was involved in a four-vehicle accident Thursday night. One person was airlifted after suffering major injuries.
Big rig hits pedestrians

One pedestrian killed, another rushed to hospital after collision with big rig on Shaw Avenue at Garfield Avenue, according to Sgt. Matt Zulim.

Bulldogs to face freshman QB at Minnesota

Fresno State defensive coordinator Bert Watts gives a scouting report on Minnesota freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad and the Golden Gophers pass game. The Bulldogs play at Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

Barbecue ribs with Chris Haynes

National NBA reporter and Fresno native Chris Haynes, who is leaving ESPN for Yahoo Sports, cooks and talks the art of barbecue ribs during a Labor Day weekend visit back home to celebrate his 37th birthday.

