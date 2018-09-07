Jim Costa discusses immigration reform, detention facilities and the wall

Elizabeth Heng, Republican candidate for Congress, shares her thoughts on the issue of asylum seekers entering the United States, during an editorial board meeting at the Fresno Bee, Wed. August 29, 2018.
Elizabeth Heng, Republican candidate for Congress, gives reasons for her support of President Trump, and shares thoughts on the Mueller investigation, during an editorial board meeting at the Fresno Bee, Wed. August 29, 2018.
Elizabeth Heng, Republican candidate for Congress, responds to whether her Yale education makes her an outsider- as suggested by opponent Jim Costa, during an editorial board meeting at the Fresno Bee, Wed. August 29, 2018.
An El Mexicano taco truck — a popular stop for food at Fresno Grizzlies games and other local events — was involved in a four-vehicle accident Thursday night. One person was airlifted after suffering major injuries.
Fresno State defensive line coach Jamar Cain discusses how the Bulldogs' staff went about changing a culture and instilling confidence in a team that was coming off a 1-11 season. and how that sets them up for big match up at Minnesota.
A man beat on a police vehicle near police headquarters in Fresno, California on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. An officer eventually climbed atop the cruiser and pushed the suspect down where officers caught him.
Edward Crane of Clovis has epilepsy and has relied on Alepo, his assistance dog, to alert him before seizures. But Alepo faces his own health problems, and has had to retire. He'll will continue to live with Crane as they welcome a new service dog.
North Fork woman saves the ashes of her brother's sweetheart before they can be buried in an unmarked mass grave. The rest are dead whose families can't be found, have abandoned them or can't afford to pay for the ashes.
Fresno State offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer discusses the addition and upside of Michiah Quick, the former Central High standout and Oklahoma transfer. Quick caught five passes in the Bulldogs' opening rout of Idaho.
