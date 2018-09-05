This violent motorcycle gang has been dismantled after its leader was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison
In April 2014, Fresno police announced the arrest of four member of the Malos Hechos motorcycle gang who were involved in the brutal beating of two men outside the Crossroad nightclub at Shields and Cedar avenues.
National NBA reporter and Fresno native Chris Haynes, who is leaving ESPN for Yahoo Sports, cooks and talks the art of barbecue ribs during a Labor Day weekend visit back home to celebrate his 37th birthday.
Fresno State offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer discusses the addition and upside of Michiah Quick, the former Central High standout and Oklahoma transfer. Quick caught five passes in the Bulldogs' opening rout of Idaho.
Randa Jarrar, a tenured English professor at Fresno State whose comments about Barbara Bush ignited a controversy for the university, speaks with the media after returning to her classroom Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 following a medical leave.
Fresno State defensive coordinator Bert Watts gives a scouting report on Minnesota freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad and the Golden Gophers pass game. The Bulldogs play at Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
McLane High coach JD Burnett has led the Highlanders to a 2-0 start, while Vince Branstetter's Roosevelt football team is 3-0. The Highlanders host Exeter on Friday, while the Rough Riders head to Porterville to face Granite Hills.
Fresno’s newest H&M store will open at Fashion Fair at noon, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. People are expected to line up for a chance to win a gift card from the low-priced, fresh-from-the-runway clothing retailer.
Duncan Polytechnical High School senior Angela Xiong talks about her first day at a JROTC pilot training program at Kansas State University. Xiong, 17, now has earned a private pilot license and is looking towards a career flying for a medic.
On Sept. 4, 2018, a Fresno Superior Court civil jury awarded Araceli Zuniga of Tulare $12.25 million for the pain she suffered when her husband, Jose Flores, was electrocuted at the Cherry Avenue Auction, south of Fresno, in August 2013.