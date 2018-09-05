Body recovered from canal

Randa Jarrar, a tenured English professor at Fresno State whose comments about Barbara Bush ignited a controversy for the university, speaks with the media after returning to her classroom Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 following a medical leave.
Fresno State offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer discusses the addition and upside of Michiah Quick, the former Central High standout and Oklahoma transfer. Quick caught five passes in the Bulldogs' opening rout of Idaho.
Fresno State defensive coordinator Bert Watts gives a scouting report on Minnesota freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad and the Golden Gophers pass game. The Bulldogs play at Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
McLane High coach JD Burnett has led the Highlanders to a 2-0 start, while Vince Branstetter's Roosevelt football team is 3-0. The Highlanders host Exeter on Friday, while the Rough Riders head to Porterville to face Granite Hills.
National NBA reporter and Fresno native Chris Haynes, who is leaving ESPN for Yahoo Sports, cooks and talks the art of barbecue ribs during a Labor Day weekend visit back home to celebrate his 37th birthday.
Fresno’s newest H&M store will open at Fashion Fair at noon, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. People are expected to line up for a chance to win a gift card from the low-priced, fresh-from-the-runway clothing retailer.
Duncan Polytechnical High School senior Angela Xiong talks about her first day at a JROTC pilot training program at Kansas State University. Xiong, 17, now has earned a private pilot license and is looking towards a career flying for a medic.
On Sept. 4, 2018, a Fresno Superior Court civil jury awarded Araceli Zuniga of Tulare $12.25 million for the pain she suffered when her husband, Jose Flores, was electrocuted at the Cherry Avenue Auction, south of Fresno, in August 2013.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford breaks down the play of the Bulldogs' inexperienced defensive line in a 79-13 rout of Idaho to open the season, as well as the challenges it will face in a match up at Minnesota.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.