Quick could carve out larger role in ‘Dogs offense

Fresno State offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer discusses the addition and upside of Michiah Quick, the former Central High standout and Oklahoma transfer. Quick caught five passes in the Bulldogs' opening rout of Idaho.
By
Bulldogs to face freshman QB at Minnesota

Fresno State defensive coordinator Bert Watts gives a scouting report on Minnesota freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad and the Golden Gophers pass game. The Bulldogs play at Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

Big rig hits pedestrians

One pedestrian killed, another rushed to hospital after collision with big rig on Shaw Avenue at Garfield Avenue, according to Sgt. Matt Zulim.

Barbecue ribs with Chris Haynes

National NBA reporter and Fresno native Chris Haynes, who is leaving ESPN for Yahoo Sports, cooks and talks the art of barbecue ribs during a Labor Day weekend visit back home to celebrate his 37th birthday.

H&M at Fashion Fair is close to opening

Fresno’s newest H&M store will open at Fashion Fair at noon, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. People are expected to line up for a chance to win a gift card from the low-priced, fresh-from-the-runway clothing retailer.

Tedford takeaways from rout of Idaho

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford on his takeaways from a 79-13 season-opening victory over Idaho and what the Bulldogs need to work on headed to Minnesota and a match up against the Golden Gophers.

