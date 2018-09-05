Bulldogs to face freshman QB at Minnesota

Fresno State defensive coordinator Bert Watts gives a scouting report on Minnesota freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad and the Golden Gophers pass game. The Bulldogs play at Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
McLane High coach JD Burnett has led the Highlanders to a 2-0 start, while Vince Branstetter's Roosevelt football team is 3-0. The Highlanders host Exeter on Friday, while the Rough Riders head to Porterville to face Granite Hills.
National NBA reporter and Fresno native Chris Haynes, who is leaving ESPN for Yahoo Sports, cooks and talks the art of barbecue ribs during a Labor Day weekend visit back home to celebrate his 37th birthday.
Duncan Polytechnical High School senior Angela Xiong talks about her first day at a JROTC pilot training program at Kansas State University. Xiong, 17, now has earned a private pilot license and is looking towards a career flying for a medic.
Fresno’s newest H&M store will open at Fashion Fair at noon, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. People are expected to line up for a chance to win a gift card from the low-priced, fresh-from-the-runway clothing retailer.
On Sept. 4, 2018, a Fresno Superior Court civil jury awarded Araceli Zuniga of Tulare $12.25 million for the pain she suffered when her husband, Jose Flores, was electrocuted at the Cherry Avenue Auction, south of Fresno, in August 2013.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford breaks down the play of the Bulldogs' inexperienced defensive line in a 79-13 rout of Idaho to open the season, as well as the challenges it will face in a match up at Minnesota.
A terrifying story a woman told police about being tied up and kidnapped was a hoax, created by her to avoid paying $9,000 to subcontractors she had owed money to, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Monday.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford discusses the challenges of playing on the road this week at Minnesota, a physical Big Ten team. The Bulldogs have lost their past nine games against Power Five conference opponents, losing by 33.4 points per game.