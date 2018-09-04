H&M at Fashion Fair is close to opening

Fresno’s newest H&M store will open at Fashion Fair at noon, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. People are expected to line up for a chance to win a gift card from the low-priced, fresh-from-the-runway clothing retailer.
Tedford takeaways from rout of Idaho

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford on his takeaways from a 79-13 season-opening victory over Idaho and what the Bulldogs need to work on headed to Minnesota and a match up against the Golden Gophers.

No Power Five divide

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford discusses the challenges of playing on the road this week at Minnesota, a physical Big Ten team. The Bulldogs have lost their past nine games against Power Five conference opponents, losing by 33.4 points per game.

For Bulldogs, big fish leads to big win

Fresno State cornerback Anthoula Tank Kelly breaks down the Bulldogs' field goal block team, which led to two touchdowns in a 79-13 opening win over Idaho. Kelly had the first of the blocks and Jaron Bryant returned both for touchdowns.

Tedford takes on victory over Idaho

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford delves into the Bulldogs' 79-13 opening victory over Idaho, which had a lot of good and a lot of things to get cleaned up. The Bulldogs play at Minnesota next, a much more difficult test than the Vandals.

