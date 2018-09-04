Rep. Jim Costa discusses support of President Trump in the ag community

A terrifying story a woman told police about being tied up and kidnapped was a hoax, created by her to avoid paying $9,000 to subcontractors she had owed money to, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Monday.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford breaks down the play of the Bulldogs' inexperienced defensive line in a 79-13 rout of Idaho to open the season, as well as the challenges it will face in a match up at Minnesota.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford discusses the challenges of playing on the road this week at Minnesota, a physical Big Ten team. The Bulldogs have lost their past nine games against Power Five conference opponents, losing by 33.4 points per game.
Fresno State cornerback Anthoula Tank Kelly breaks down the Bulldogs' field goal block team, which led to two touchdowns in a 79-13 opening win over Idaho. Kelly had the first of the blocks and Jaron Bryant returned both for touchdowns.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford delves into the Bulldogs' 79-13 opening victory over Idaho, which had a lot of good and a lot of things to get cleaned up. The Bulldogs play at Minnesota next, a much more difficult test than the Vandals.
Ulta Beauty, one of the nation’s biggest retailers of cosmetics and beauty supplies, is ramping up the staffing of a major distribution center in Fresno to serve 400 stores and fill online orders from customers across the western U.S.
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims speaks on the vicious methods used by the MS-13 gang in killings and other alleged crimes during a press conference at the federal courthouse in Fresno, CA, on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
McGregor Scott, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California, announces the arrest of 25 individuals associated with the MS-13 gang on federal and state charges during a news conference at the federal courthouse in Fresno, CA.
