Tedford takes on victory over Idaho

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford delves into the Bulldogs' 79-13 opening victory over Idaho, which had a lot of good and a lot of things to get cleaned up. The Bulldogs play at Minnesota next, a much more difficult test than the Vandals.
Fresno State cornerback Anthoula Tank Kelly breaks down the Bulldogs' field goal block team, which led to two touchdowns in a 79-13 opening win over Idaho. Kelly had the first of the blocks and Jaron Bryant returned both for touchdowns.
Ulta Beauty, one of the nation’s biggest retailers of cosmetics and beauty supplies, is ramping up the staffing of a major distribution center in Fresno to serve 400 stores and fill online orders from customers across the western U.S.
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims speaks on the vicious methods used by the MS-13 gang in killings and other alleged crimes during a press conference at the federal courthouse in Fresno, CA, on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
McGregor Scott, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California, announces the arrest of 25 individuals associated with the MS-13 gang on federal and state charges during a news conference at the federal courthouse in Fresno, CA.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford has had to make some adjustments in the Bulldogs' pregame routines – he was used, for instance, to having the team stay in a hotel the night before games. He discussed the schedule headed into 2018 opener.
Fresno State offensive line coach Ryan Grubb is confident the Bulldogs have the pieces in place and playing well together to boost the Bulldogs' run game. The Bulldogs last season ranked only eighth in the Mountain West in rushing offense.
Fresno FC recently donated 20,000 square feet of sod for Kepler Neighborhood School's playground in downtown Fresno. Team members visited Thursday to celebrate the donation and to visit with students and to kick around some soccer balls.
Fresno State linebackers coach Kenwick Thompson provides a scouting report on Idaho and its two quarterbacks, Mason Petrino and Colton Richardson, and how the Bulldogs prepare for passers with diverse skill sets.