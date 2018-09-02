For Bulldogs, big fish leads to big win

Fresno State cornerback Anthoula Tank Kelly breaks down the Bulldogs' field goal block team, which led to two touchdowns in a 79-13 opening win over Idaho. Kelly had the first of the blocks and Jaron Bryant returned both for touchdowns.
By
Tedford takes on victory over Idaho

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford delves into the Bulldogs' 79-13 opening victory over Idaho, which had a lot of good and a lot of things to get cleaned up. The Bulldogs play at Minnesota next, a much more difficult test than the Vandals.

Fresno State’s Tedford on pre-game adjustments

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford has had to make some adjustments in the Bulldogs' pregame routines – he was used, for instance, to having the team stay in a hotel the night before games. He discussed the schedule headed into 2018 opener.

A boost to the Bulldogs’ run game

Fresno State offensive line coach Ryan Grubb is confident the Bulldogs have the pieces in place and playing well together to boost the Bulldogs' run game. The Bulldogs last season ranked only eighth in the Mountain West in rushing offense.

