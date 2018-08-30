Tedford on pre-game adjiustments

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford has had to make some adjustments in the Bulldogs' pregame routines – he was used, for instance, to having the team stay in a hotel the night before games. He discussed the schedule headed into 2018 opener.
Fresno State linebackers coach Kenwick Thompson provides a scouting report on Idaho and its two quarterbacks, Mason Petrino and Colton Richardson, and how the Bulldogs prepare for passers with diverse skill sets.
With seven returning starters, Fresno State is taking the next step with a defense that ranked 10th in the FBS in scoring defense. Safety Mike Bell breaks down the advantages to disguising defenses and the freedom the they have on the field.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford discusses the growth of quarterback Marcus McMaryion, who joined the program during fall camp and helped lead the Bulldogs to a 10-4 record last season and what he expects in 2018.
Fresno County environmental health specialist Matthew Gore talks about violations found when health inspectors visit food facilities. Their checklist runs from clean equipment and hand washing to roaches and rodent droppings.