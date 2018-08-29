Full containment of eastern Madera fires in sight, but smoky conditions remain

Firefighters said full containment of the Redinger and Castle Fires near North Fork is within sight, following reports of progress on the wildfires Wednesday.

It’s still unknown when the fires will be fully contained, although neither fire is growing in size.

Alex Olow, spokesperson for the Sierra National Forest, said the Redinger Fire was held to 170 acres and its containment was improved to 50 percent. The Castle Fire also held steady at 25 acres, but Olow could not provide a containment figure, mainly due to the fact that the fire “remains stable” and its forward progression was stopped.

“It’s not growing. It’s still burning, but there just has not been any movement,” Olow said.

With some areas already in a “mop up” phase, firefighters’ focus moving forward is full containment.

The two fires were sparked late Monday night along Mammoth Road and are on Sierra National Forest grounds. Their causes still remain under investigation.

Olow said previous reports of the two fires being 200 acres were due to inaccurate mapping, and figures reported Tuesday night and Wednesday morning were accurate.

No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported, but Olow said residents should be aware that there will be smoky conditions in the area.

“Once they gain more containment, those conditions will improve,” Olow said.

There are 140 personnel assigned to the two fires, including 13 fire engines, three water tenders, four hand crews, two bulldozers and a helicopter.