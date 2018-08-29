Fresno State volleyball team starting off on a winning trend under new coach Jonathan Winder

With seven returning starters, Fresno State is taking the next step with a defense that ranked 10th in the FBS in scoring defense. Safety Mike Bell breaks down the advantages to disguising defenses and the freedom the they have on the field.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford discusses the growth of quarterback Marcus McMaryion, who joined the program during fall camp and helped lead the Bulldogs to a 10-4 record last season and what he expects in 2018.
Fresno County environmental health specialist Matthew Gore talks about violations found when health inspectors visit food facilities. Their checklist runs from clean equipment and hand washing to roaches and rodent droppings.
New friends were made as an estimated 100 motorcycle club and community members show up at a rally in support for a 7-year-old boy, Mason Neill , who has autism, ADHD and oppositional disorder, making it difficult for him to make new friends.