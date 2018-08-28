VIDEO: DUI, hit-and-run suspect files lawsuit against Fresno deputies

Audio of the arrest of DUI suspect Richard Bernier III.
By
Bulldogs’ disguising a Top 10 defense

Latest News

Bulldogs’ disguising a Top 10 defense

With seven returning starters, Fresno State is taking the next step with a defense that ranked 10th in the FBS in scoring defense. Safety Mike Bell breaks down the advantages to disguising defenses and the freedom the they have on the field.

Spotlight on QB Marcus McMaryion

Latest News

Spotlight on QB Marcus McMaryion

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford discusses the growth of quarterback Marcus McMaryion, who joined the program during fall camp and helped lead the Bulldogs to a 10-4 record last season and what he expects in 2018.

Inside restaurant inspections

Latest News

Inside restaurant inspections

Fresno County environmental health specialist Matthew Gore talks about violations found when health inspectors visit food facilities. Their checklist runs from clean equipment and hand washing to roaches and rodent droppings.

Flip-throw for the assist

Latest News

Flip-throw for the assist

Watch Chloe Chedester's acrobatic flip-throw in from the far sideline set up Tori Nicolo's tying goal in Fresno State's 2-2 women's soccer draw with visiting Sacramento State on Friday night.

New friends are made for boy with autism

Latest News

New friends are made for boy with autism

New friends were made as an estimated 100 motorcycle club and community members show up at a rally in support for a 7-year-old boy, Mason Neill , who has autism, ADHD and oppositional disorder, making it difficult for him to make new friends.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Fresno Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service