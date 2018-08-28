Man taken into custody after SWAT standoff

Fresno County environmental health specialist Matthew Gore talks about violations found when health inspectors visit food facilities. Their checklist runs from clean equipment and hand washing to roaches and rodent droppings.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford discusses the growth of quarterback Marcus McMaryion, who joined the program during fall camp and helped lead the Bulldogs to a 10-4 record last season and what he expects in 2018.
New friends were made as an estimated 100 motorcycle club and community members show up at a rally in support for a 7-year-old boy, Mason Neill , who has autism, ADHD and oppositional disorder, making it difficult for him to make new friends.
People begin the path to citizenship in classes at Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries, which works with ethnic communities from Laos, Cambodia and Syria. Fears regarding immigration policies puts some on the fast track to citizenship.
Fresno State running backs coach Jamie Christian discuses the improvement made by senior Dejonte O'Neal in pass protection. O'Neal, just 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds, could see a significant increase in his game reps this season in a deep backfield.