Fuel tank plunges off freeway in Fresno

New friends were made as an estimated 100 motorcycle club and community members show up at a rally in support for a 7-year-old boy, Mason Neill , who has autism, ADHD and oppositional disorder, making it difficult for him to make new friends.
People begin the path to citizenship in classes at Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries, which works with ethnic communities from Laos, Cambodia and Syria. Fears regarding immigration policies puts some on the fast track to citizenship.
Fresno State running backs coach Jamie Christian discuses the improvement made by senior Dejonte O'Neal in pass protection. O'Neal, just 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds, could see a significant increase in his game reps this season in a deep backfield.
Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison, a first-team all-conference selection a year ago, is focused on another big season with the Bulldogs' defense. The Bulldogs in 2017 ranked 10th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 17.9 points per game.