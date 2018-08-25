Clovis East breaks 27-game losing streak

Clovis East High scores against Will C. Wood-Vacaville on Friday night, Aug. 24, 2018 at Lamonica Stadium in Clovis en route to winning 21-20, breaking a 27-game losing streak.
By
Flip-throw for the assist

Latest News

Flip-throw for the assist

Watch Chloe Chedester's acrobatic flip-throw in from the far sideline set up Tori Nicolo's tying goal in Fresno State's 2-2 women's soccer draw with visiting Sacramento State on Friday night.

New friends are made for boy with autism

Latest News

New friends are made for boy with autism

New friends were made as an estimated 100 motorcycle club and community members show up at a rally in support for a 7-year-old boy, Mason Neill , who has autism, ADHD and oppositional disorder, making it difficult for him to make new friends.

People begin the path to citizenship at FIRM

Latest News

People begin the path to citizenship at FIRM

People begin the path to citizenship in classes at Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries, which works with ethnic communities from Laos, Cambodia and Syria. Fears regarding immigration policies puts some on the fast track to citizenship.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Fresno Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service