Lazy Dog Restaurant founder discusses his vision

Fresno State running backs coach Jamie Christian discuses the improvement made by senior Dejonte O'Neal in pass protection. O'Neal, just 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds, could see a significant increase in his game reps this season in a deep backfield.
People begin the path to citizenship in classes at Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries, which works with ethnic communities from Laos, Cambodia and Syria. Fears regarding immigration policies puts some on the fast track to citizenship.
Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison, a first-team all-conference selection a year ago, is focused on another big season with the Bulldogs' defense. The Bulldogs in 2017 ranked 10th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 17.9 points per game.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford provides an update into playing rotations at two key position groups two weeks into fall camp, and two weeks before the Bulldogs open their 2018 season on Set. 1 against Idaho.
The Clovis Police Department is investigating a large fight at the Classic Billiards in Clovis. The fight broke out just after midnight Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. A police sergeant said between 10 to 15 people were involved in the fight.