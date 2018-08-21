Bulldogs’ Jeff Allison focused on another big year

Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison, a first-team all-conference selection a year ago, is focused on another big season with the Bulldogs' defense. The Bulldogs in 2017 ranked 10th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 17.9 points per game.
Large fight at Classic Billiards in Clovis

The Clovis Police Department is investigating a large fight at the Classic Billiards in Clovis. The fight broke out just after midnight Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. A police sergeant said between 10 to 15 people were involved in the fight.