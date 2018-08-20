Tedford, two week countdown on two position groups

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford provides an update into playing rotations at two key position groups two weeks into fall camp, and two weeks before the Bulldogs open their 2018 season on Set. 1 against Idaho.
Large fight at Classic Billiards in Clovis

The Clovis Police Department is investigating a large fight at the Classic Billiards in Clovis. The fight broke out just after midnight Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. A police sergeant said between 10 to 15 people were involved in the fight.

With one block, a lot can change

Fresno State offensive line coach Ryan Grubb discusses the development of redshirt freshman tackle Dontae Bull, which was highlighted by a crushing block in practice on Tuesday, Aug, 14, 2018.