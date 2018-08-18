Large fight at Classic Billiards in Clovis

The Clovis Police Department is investigating a large fight at the Classic Billiards in Clovis. The fight broke out just after midnight Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. A police sergeant said between 10 to 15 people were involved in the fight.
With one block, a lot can change

Fresno State offensive line coach Ryan Grubb discusses the development of redshirt freshman tackle Dontae Bull, which was highlighted by a crushing block in practice on Tuesday, Aug, 14, 2018.