2018 Central Section high school football kickoff

Scenes from Ratcliffe Stadium where Edison and Central met in a Central Section high school football season-opener on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
By
With one block, a lot can change

Latest News

With one block, a lot can change

Fresno State offensive line coach Ryan Grubb discusses the development of redshirt freshman tackle Dontae Bull, which was highlighted by a crushing block in practice on Tuesday, Aug, 14, 2018.