Detectives searching for lottery scratcher thieves

The Fresno County Sheriff’s office is searching for three people connected to the left of lottery scratcher tickets from an EZ Stop Mini Mart in Selma.
By
With one block, a lot can change

Latest News

With one block, a lot can change

Fresno State offensive line coach Ryan Grubb discusses the development of redshirt freshman tackle Dontae Bull, which was highlighted by a crushing block in practice on Tuesday, Aug, 14, 2018.

Markus Boyer, front and center

Latest News

Markus Boyer, front and center

Fresno State offensive line coach Ryan Grubb breaks down the player of senior center Markus Boyer in the Bulldogs' first fall camp scrimmage. Boyer is taking the place of Aaron Mitchell, who ended his career with a string of 38 consecutive starts,