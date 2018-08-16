Firefighters achieve major milestone in battle against Ferguson Fire

Fire officials reported Thursday the Ferguson Fire for the first time did not grow overnight, a significant milestone in the fire’s month-long existence.

The blaze remained at 96,810 acres, though containment stagnated, holding at 87 percent. Brendan Halle, spokesperson for the Ferguson Fire unified command, said containment continues to be delayed by the fire’s 30-acre active portion near Elephant Rock.

He added the fire is burning towards containment lines, so it will not be a problem much longer. “In the next couple days, that containment number should go up for sure,” Halle said.

That portion of the fire was once believed to be at risk of stretching into the rim of Yosemite Valley, but Halle said that fire officials are “not super concerned about that anymore.”

After a three-week closure due to the blaze, Yosemite Valley was reopened to visitors on Tuesday, while the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias and Wawona were opened on Monday. The closure was the second longest in Yosemite National Park’s history.

Halle advised park visitors to be aware of ongoing fire activity within the park. Visitors can expect to see smoke and firefighters working to put out portions of the blaze.

As of Monday morning, the fire had burned 11,013 acres within Yosemite National Park, according to fire officials. “Visitors just need to drive safely and know that there will be some work going on within the park. They just need to be sure they are not going into any road or trail they shouldn’t be in,” Halle said.

Highway 41 remained closed to the public between Yosemite West and the Wawona Tunnel. Scott Gediman, Yosemite National Park spokesperson, said the road would remain closed for at least another week.

The expected date for full containment for the Ferguson Fire is Aug. 22. But Halle said that number is “fluctuating” and the fire could be fully contained before then.

The Ferguson Fire has 833 personnel assigned to it. Personnel have decreased as containment of the fire has increased. Two firefighters have died while fighting the Ferguson Fire and another 19 have been injured.