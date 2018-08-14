Yosemite National Park area still smoky from Ferguson Fire

While still slightly smoky, some areas in Yosemite National Park opened back up to visitors this week. The Ferguson Fire was 86 percent contained as of Tuesday, Aug, 14, 2018.
With one block, a lot can change

Fresno State offensive line coach Ryan Grubb discusses the development of redshirt freshman tackle Dontae Bull, which was highlighted by a crushing block in practice on Tuesday, Aug, 14, 2018.

Markus Boyer, front and center

Fresno State offensive line coach Ryan Grubb breaks down the player of senior center Markus Boyer in the Bulldogs' first fall camp scrimmage. Boyer is taking the place of Aaron Mitchell, who ended his career with a string of 38 consecutive starts,