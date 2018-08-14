Officer-involved shooting reported in southeast Fresno

Fresno State offensive line coach Ryan Grubb breaks down the player of senior center Markus Boyer in the Bulldogs' first fall camp scrimmage. Boyer is taking the place of Aaron Mitchell, who ended his career with a string of 38 consecutive starts,
The Taco Bell on Kings Canyon near Willow was robbed by three masked men, one was armed with a rife, Fresno police say. Security footage shows the men walking into the restaurant and then leaving after theft.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford inherited five seniors who started their careers as walk ons amid the most humble beginnings, and against the odds have seen the field. Three have started including guard Micah St. Andrew, who has 31 starts in a row.
In the courtyard of Bravo Farms’ Wild Jacks restaurant in Traver, CA, is an oasis from the sweltering heat: a swirling fog from cooling misters at every turn including a ceramic, mist-snorting buffalo head. Music: https://www.bensound.com
Members of the Clovis Police Department took to locations like Kuppa Joy, the Clovis Rodeo grounds and Old Town Clovis with a montage of songs in producing its own version of the popular lip sync challenge.