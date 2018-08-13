Belmont Avenue apartment fire

A fire on Belmont Avenue east of Clovis Avenue reportedly displaced occupants of at least two units on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.
Markus Boyer, front and center

Fresno State offensive line coach Ryan Grubb breaks down the player of senior center Markus Boyer in the Bulldogs' first fall camp scrimmage. Boyer is taking the place of Aaron Mitchell, who ended his career with a string of 38 consecutive starts,

Fire dispaces Fresno family

Eight adults and five children were left without a home early Thursday after a fire broke out at an apartment just south of Clinton Avenue at First Street.

‘Dogs young corners push for playing time

Fresno State defensive backs coach J.D. Williams discusses the development of redshirt freshman cornerbacks Chris Gaston and Wylan Free, who have played well at the start of fall camp and could challenge for starting jobs this season.