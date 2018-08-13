Trees have an important role in improving air quality

Smog, smoke and high heat have made the air in the central San Joaquin Valley unhealthy on a daily basis for much of this summer. Urban trees that are critical to improving air quality also suffer the effects of extremely high heat, high ozone levels and increased levels of particulate matter pollution. You’ll notice that the leaves on many deciduous trees are turning yellow earlier than normal this summer, showing chlorosis or bleaching of the leaf surface between the veins with some green veining. When pollution levels are as high as they’ve been this summer, tree growth can be stunted.
Trees absorb carbon dioxide as well as gaseous air pollutants including sulfur dioxide, ozone and nitrogen oxides and through photosynthesis, release oxygen back into the atmosphere, thereby improving air quality. Tree leaf canopies trap particulates such as dust (a huge summer problem in the Central Valley) and ash from the fires burning around us. The particulates are eventually washed off the leaves onto the soil by rain in winter or fall to the ground with leaves and twigs in fall. Large shade trees reduce midday air temperatures under their canopies by several degrees which helps mitigate elevated ozone levels that develop in high summer temperatures.
It’s important to our community’s health that we take the best care possible of our trees, especially our large, mature landscape trees. Deep irrigation on a weekly basis now will help roots take up enough water to prevent tip and branch dieback and allow roots to store water as the trees begin to enter winter dormancy. Washing dust and particulate matter off leaves, if possible, will prevent the blockage of the leaves‘ breathing pores that can really stress trees and even kill them. We can also consider banding together with our neighbors to deep irrigate neglected trees in our neighborhoods, always with permission from the owners, of course.
Here’s a quick review on deep irrigation for landscape trees. Sprinkler water only penetrates the soil to a depth of about 4 inches. Most of a tree’s roots lie within the top 12 inches of soil and extend to the edge of the canopy or a bit beyond that edge. The younger feeder roots that draw up the most water are found at the edge of the canopy, not near the trunk. Place soaker hoses, bubbler attachments on a hose, enough drip emitters so that the entire canopy edge gets soaked, or small moveable oscillating sprinklers at the canopy edge and let the water slowly soak the soil over several hours to a depth of at least 12 inches.
Reapply mulch under tree canopies to create and maintain a 3 to 4-inch insulating layer that will slow evaporation and moderate temperature fluctuations. Pull mulches several inches away from the trunk to prevent root and bark rots.
Soil solarization
There’s still time to sterilize the soil in your garden to rid it of disease pathogens, nematodes, pest insects and their eggs and weed seeds. It will take longer than in mid-summer (five to six weeks in late summer and early fall), but your soil can be ready for fall planting the first week in October.
Google UC IPM “Soil solarization” for complete (and easy!) instructions.
