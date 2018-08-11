Tedford recaps Bulldogs’ first fall camp scrimmage

The Taco Bell on Kings Canyon near Willow was robbed by three masked men, one was armed with a rife, Fresno police say. Security footage shows the men walking into the restaurant and then leaving after theft.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford inherited five seniors who started their careers as walk ons amid the most humble beginnings, and against the odds have seen the field. Three have started including guard Micah St. Andrew, who has 31 starts in a row.
In the courtyard of Bravo Farms’ Wild Jacks restaurant in Traver, CA, is an oasis from the sweltering heat: a swirling fog from cooling misters at every turn including a ceramic, mist-snorting buffalo head. Music: https://www.bensound.com
Members of the Clovis Police Department took to locations like Kuppa Joy, the Clovis Rodeo grounds and Old Town Clovis with a montage of songs in producing its own version of the popular lip sync challenge.
Fresno State defensive backs coach J.D. Williams discusses the development of redshirt freshman cornerbacks Chris Gaston and Wylan Free, who have played well at the start of fall camp and could challenge for starting jobs this season.
Footage from a California Highway Patrol helicopter captures a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and deputies stopping suspect Efrain Martinez of Parlier from escaping. He was arrested and booked on felony counts, including burglary.
WalletHub ranked Fresno, CA among the nation's worst cities for pets in its 2018 Most Pet-Friendly Cities report. (Photo of dogs at Fresno County's animal shelter in 2012 by Craig Kohlruss of The Fresno Bee.)