Tedford recaps Bulldogs’ first fall camp scrimmage

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford recaps the Bulldogs' first fall camp scrimmage – and a week of dealing with poor air quality in the valley.
By
Fire dispaces Fresno family

Eight adults and five children were left without a home early Thursday after a fire broke out at an apartment just south of Clinton Avenue at First Street.

‘Dogs young corners push for playing time

Fresno State defensive backs coach J.D. Williams discusses the development of redshirt freshman cornerbacks Chris Gaston and Wylan Free, who have played well at the start of fall camp and could challenge for starting jobs this season.