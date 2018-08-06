T-Mobile takeover robbery ‘very concerning’ to police, Chief Dyer says

A takeover robbery of a T-Mobile store on Blackstone and Gettysburg avenues is “very concerning” to law enforcement in light of other robberies and thefts involving gangs who sweep into stores and make off with high-value products.

A 16-year-old is in custody in Sunday’s robbery and three others are sought, Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer said Monday. The suspect was arrested Sunday night at Waterman and California avenues.

Dyer said detectives are trying to determine if the robbery is connected to a theft at the Apple Store in Fresno’s Fashion Fair in July, when a group swept in, snatched high-value electronic gear and escaped. In another similar crime, a group of women rushed into lululemon in Fig Garden Village and got away with an estimated $10,000 in apparel.

The robbery took place about 11:30 a.m., as four people wearing hooded sweatshirts and bandanas ran into the store, shouting for everyone to get on the ground with their hands behind their backs, Dyer said. They demanded everyone’s cell phone and forced the manager into the back of the business, where there is a large cage. The bandits obtained the keys from the manager and began loading merchandise into bags that resembled pillow cases. Dyer estimated that $35,000 in cell phones were taken.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The suspects also demanded cash.

“Give me the money, or I’ll kill you,” said one.

But the manager told them he did not have access to the money.

Other suspects who were in the front with customers then came into the back, just as an employee hit an alarm and a customer bolted for the front door. The bandits then ran to a small, white SUV and sped away.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.