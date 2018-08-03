Convicted rapist behind Valley crime spree denied parole for the 23rd time

A convicted rapist who has been in prison since the mid-1970s was parole for the twenty-third time, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
A parole board at San Quentin State Prison on Tuesday considered the case of Alan Brooks, 62, originally from Corcoran. The board gave him a three-year denial.
The District Attorney’s Office said a senior attorney attended the hearing to argue against release.
On Sept. 25, 1975, Brooks, then 19, approached a 24-year-old woman in the Sears parking lot in Visalia, pointed a gun at her and forced her to walk to his truck and get in the driver’s side.
He ordered her to drive out of town, then stopped the truck and walked her into an orchard and told her to take off all her clothes. Brooks put the gun in his right front pocket, told her to lie on the ground and raped her.
He almost got caught when a vehicle drove up and the farmer yelled out wanting to know who was there.
Brooks ordered her to get dressed and to walk out close together as if she was his girlfriend. Brooks told the farmer that everything was cool, then drove back to Visalia, letting her out near Mooney Boulevard.
A few days later, on Oct. 1, 1975, at the Hanford mall, Brooks approached a 26-year-old woman. After she was in the driver’s seat, he knocked on the passenger side window with his gun, telling her to let him in. He had her drive a zig-zag route out of town at gunpoint, while he rifled through her purse, stealing about $300.
He told her to drive to a canal bank, then walked her to a cornfield where he raped her.
Brooks drove back and told her she was going with him in his truck. But as he was fumbling with the keys to stop the engine, she escaped and ran screaming to a nearby residence.
In a Kings County trial, he was convicted of kidnapping for purposes of a robbery with harm, and rape with the special allegation of use of a firearm.
In a Tulare County trial, Brooks was convicted of kidnapping and rape with the special allegation of use of a firearm.
Brooks was originally sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, but was re-sentenced to life with the possibility of parole in 1978.
The District Attorney’s Office said it routinely attends life parole hearings.
