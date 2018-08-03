Woodlake man killed in Merced County crash

A Woodlake man was killed Tuesday evening when the pickup he was riding in collided with several trees near Snelling in Merced County, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The 63-year-old victim, a passenger in the truck, was not immediately identified.
The crash happened about 5:04 p.m. as Eduardo Ruiz-Rosales, 48, of Tulare was southbound on La Grange Road, north of State Route 59. The CHP said Ruiz-Rosales lost control of the Chevrolet Silverado on a right hand curve with a posted spped of 40 m.p.h. and drifted into the oncoming traffic lane. He then turned the pickup sharply to the right and lost control. The pickup veered down an embankment, overturned several times and slammed into the trees.
The passenger died at the scene. Ruiz-Rosales sustained minor injuries.
