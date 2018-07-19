Ferguson Fire grows to 21,000 acres, only 7 percent contained

The Ferguson Fire roaring through Mariposa County grew to 21,041 acres overnight, CalFire reported Thursday morning, and containment reached only 7 percent.

Yosemite National Park remained open.

Fire crews were working around Jerseydale along Sweetwater Ridge and trying to complete containment along Highway 140 at Cold Canyon. No structures have been damaged or destroyed.

The fire started Friday night. The cause remains unknown.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A CalFire spokesman said crews are continuing to build indirect lines along Sweetwater Ridge and from 140 to Wawona Road, the continuation of Highway 41 in Yosemite National Park.

The possibility of thunderstorms is expected to increase Thursday, which can cause erratic winds that can change the direction of the fire, an additional hazard for firefighters.