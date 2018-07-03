Fireworks night first chance for Grizzlies fans to check out changes at Chukchansi Park

The first-place Fresno Grizzlies are coming home to a torn-up Chukchansi Park for their Fourth of July fireworks night game.

And it's a good thing.

The Grizzlies and Zumwalt Construction held a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday at the site of the left field social space at Chukchansi Park. When completed, the area will have a full-service bar, huge TVs and multiple levels for watching games and events. It will supplant about 1,000 of the park's 12,500 seats.

It's the first significant construction project within the stadium since Chukchansi Park opened in 2002, and a major initiative by the Fresno Grizzlies' new owners, Fresno Sports & Events.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Grizzlies president Derek Franks said the club expects to have the work done by Sept. 15.

With a game left Tuesday night at Sacramento, the Grizzlies were comfortably ahead in the Pacific Coast League Pacific Northern Division, aiming for a return to the playoffs. They won the Triple-A championship in 2015.

The Grizzlies boast four players who are on the 33-man PCL roster for the Triple-A All-Star Game July 11 in Columbus, Ohio: corner infielders A.J. Reed and J.D. Davis, outfielder Kyle Tucker and catcher Garrett Stubbs.

The Fourth of July game is the first of a five-game homestand before the All-Star break that includes another fireworks show Friday and a doubleheader Saturday.

Details, including ticket information, fresnogrizzlies.com, 559-320-TIXS.