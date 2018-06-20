Officer saves 2-year-old unconscious girl in southeast Fresno

A 2-year-old girl was rescued by a Fresno officer Monday after she hit her head near a pool ,causing her to stop breathing.
Just before 5 p.m., Southwest Patrol Officers Ricardo Loza and Jared Garcia were responding to a call of a drowning child who was not breathing at a residence in the 3500 block of East Verrue Avenue, according to a press release from Fresno police.
Officers initially thought the girl was unconscious due to nearly drowning in a pool. The girl's uncle, Juan Oligin, told The Bee she was knocked unconscious after getting out the pool and walking at a fast pace, causing her to fall forward and hit her head on the brick surface outside .
As officers arrived the family put her in the arms of Officer Loza. The child was said to be limp, non-responsive and blue around the lips and nostrils.
Officer Garcia immediately went back to the patrol vehicle to retrieve the first-aid kit, as Loza laid the child on the ground outside and checked he pulse. She had a faint pulse and was not breathing.
Loza began to give two rescue breaths and began to press on her stomach in an effort to clear away any breathing obstructions. Shortly after, the child began breathing again and a medical team arrived.
Officer Loza had prior medical training as an Army veteran who served as a combat medic during the 2003 invasion of Iraq. He was also awarded the Combat Medical Badge for performing medical treatment under fire and also worked as an Emergency Medical Technician before becoming an officer.
